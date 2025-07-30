Absolute Capital Management Is Named A Finalist In The Wealth Management 2025 Industry Awards

Absolute Capital Management logo

WIN Platform Recognized in TAMP Model Marketplaces and Wealth and Retirement Integration for Retirement Plan Support Categories

- Brenden Gebben, CEO of Absolute Capital

PITTSURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Absolute Capital Management – a technology-focused firm supporting financial advisors in managing their clients' held-away 401(k), 403(b) and 457 accounts before there is a break in service – has been named a Finalist in the Wealth Management 2025 Industry Award (the“Wealthies”) in the categories of TAMPs Model Marketplaces and Convergence - Wealth and Retirement Integration.

Absolute Capital 's ground-breaking Workplace Investment Navigator (WIN) platform enables advisors to manage their clients' workplace retirement accounts without becoming plan advisors. With WIN, advisors can choose from more than 350 portfolio managers and models to manage individual held-away client assets compliantly and without the security issues of client credential utilization. The platform's fully automated billing, trading and reporting system enables advisors to streamline account management and run a more efficient practice.

“We're honored to be recognized by WealthManagement as a Wealthies finalist in two categories for our innovative 401(k) management platform,” said Brenden Gebben, CEO of Absolute Capital.“The WIN platform distinguishes itself among model marketplaces by unlocking an expansive selection of strategist models beyond the plan's core menu for advisors to use in building risk-aligned portfolios for their clients – all in a way that allows advisors to fully integrate advisory management into each account's existing plan design.”

Now in its 11th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success.

A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 4th.

“The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry,” said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations.“They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the

dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward.”

About Absolute Capital

Absolute Capital is a technology-focused firm supporting advisors in managing their clients' held-away 401(k), 403(b) and 457 accounts before there is a break in service. Their ground-breaking Workplace Investment Navigator (WIN) platform is designed to empower advisors in managing clients' workplace retirement accounts without becoming plan advisors. With WIN, investment advisors can compliantly manage held-away client assets without the security issues of client credential utilization, while also enhancing their practice efficiency using the platform's fully automating billing, trading and reporting. WIN's secure platform features more than 350 portfolio managers and models. For more information, visit .

About WealthManagement

WealthManagement, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

Absolute Capital Management, LLC provided submission materials including initiative description, goals and quantitative/qualitative results to WealthManagement as part of their assessment of the Firm. Absolute Capital did not provide cash or non-cash compensation directly or indirectly in connection with being recognized as a finalist in the categories identified above. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. More information on the 2025 Industry Award and the entire list of Finalists can be found here: .

Renee Gebben

Absolute Capital Management

+1 412-388-1600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.