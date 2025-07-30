Vaughan's Real Estate Tycoon Amatul Waheed Real Estate Continues To Shine With 2025 Threebestrated® Award

Amatul Waheed

- WaheedVAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vaughan is known for its vibrant community, booming job market, and strong economy, which has made it an appealing destination for people to settle in. Every year it attracts a plethora of people, resulting in increased demand for the housing market. So if anyone is looking to settle down in Vaughan, they might be confused about what to expect, what to do, and how to proceed. So ThreeBestRated tapped into the knowledge of Amatul Waheed of Remax Premier Amatul Waheed Real Estate, a Vaughan-based agent, because who can give better guidance than a trusted expert?On winning the 2025 ThreeBestRatedAward of Excellence, Waheed and Saad Mansoor sat down for an interview with the ThreeBestRatedteam and provided their audience with some guidance on the real estate market in Vaughan. Here's what they shared.“A primary reason is that Vaughan is central,” said Waheed.“We have Scarborough and Markham to the East and Brampton and Mississauga to the West, Barrie, Bradford and South Toronto to the North. So being very central, it is a kind of hub. It is a hub of public transport, good malls, and a family-friendly area to be in.”Condos Take the Lead, Grabbing Attention of First-Time BuyersWaheed explains that Vaughan's property market is currently seeing some interesting shifts. Notably, condos are selling more frequently than large detached homes, especially in high-end areas where prices have usually been higher.● One key reason for this trend is that condos are generally more affordable and accessible for first-time buyers.● Moreover, the City of Vaughan has reduced some development charges and certain building-related bills, making condo purchases even more appealing.While some larger or higher-end properties are still selling, they tend to stay on the market longer compared to entry-level homes. Overall, it is a mixed market, but there is clear momentum in the more affordable, first-time buyer segment.The Global and Local Ripples Behind the SlowdownDespite Vaughan's flexibility and welcoming community, the region's real estate market has been patching up from a rough pace due to both local and national events that have created uncertainties for both buyers and sellers. Waheed points out two primary reasons.>> Recent Election in Canada: The recent election created uncertainty among both sellers and buyers. With the outcome unclear whether the Conservatives or Liberals would win, many buyers and sellers chose to play the waiting game. That hesitation led to a noticeable slowdown in the market, as people put their plans on hold until the dust settled.>> The Trump Effect! This could be surprising. Saad said that the statements and tweets of Donald Trump are another major reason that added fuel to the uncertainty. Some individuals delayed buying or selling simply because of Trump's tweets or concerns over potential tariffs on countries like Canada or China. While these issues may seem distant, they have a surprising effect on local buyer confidence.That said, Waheed and her team are optimistic. They said that people are slowly becoming more accustomed to the ongoing changes and uncertainties. And the result? The market is expected to get back on track and pick up speed again.What is on the Horizon for Vaughan's Real Estate Market?“There's a lot happening in Vaughan right now,” Waheed said. She pointed out many of the updates about the city that are on the way.● First, the city is seeing major infrastructure growth, especially around the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC), with beautiful new buildings, improved highways, subway and even a state-of-the-art hospital.● Vaughan also offers a great mix of housing options: from condos and townhomes to luxury estates and family-friendly semis. With top-rated schools and diverse communities, it's an ideal place to live and invest.● The city is becoming a second downtown - vibrant, modern, and central to the GTA-at just arm's length from other cities in the GTA.“Vaughan is always going to keep growing. And we are very excited for the growth of our city,” Waheed said.Tips for First-Time Home OwnersVaughan is a particularly fantastic market for first-time homebuyers. However, Waheed emphasizes the importance of being financially prepared before signing on the dotted line to ensure the most profit.● One has to start with the mortgage pre-approval, because Vaughan tends to have higher pricing. So understanding one's own affordability is the number one key when looking to purchase a home.● Secondly, conduct a thorough home inspection before buying. This will uncover any hidden problems or flaws that may cost more in the long run.● Thirdly, working with local real estate agents is crucial. Local real estate agents are well aware of the market trends, have all the know-how of where the market is going, where it was in the past, and can guide buyers through trends, demographics and growing neighbourhoods.With the right support and planning, buying in Vaughan can be a smooth and rewarding experience, she said.Amatul Waheed: A Market Leader Who Leads With HeartDespite the shifts, Waheed and her team are constantly adapting to local trends through regular market research and maintaining peer communication to stay sharp. Waheed and her team actively surf online to check what is selling, what is not, and how long a listing has been sitting to understand the ever-shifting market and adapt to it. They also communicate with their peers in the industry to open conversations about listings, open houses, and market activity, which equips the team with valuable and diversified perspectives that they bring to the table for their clients.Why Do Clients Keep Coming Back?Amatul Waheed and her team's success lies in their strong commitment to client satisfaction. Whether it is buying or selling, they put themselves in the shoes of their clients and go above and beyond to ensure the best possible outcomes.“Without customer satisfaction, we wouldn't be sitting here as one of the best real estate agents. The first thing is that we make sure we understand our clients' biggest decisions to lead them smoothly from beginning to end. We also make sure to be transparent with all the information possible, and ease their burden makes the business a little smoother,” Waheed said.Known for their strong strategies, they leverage the power of marketing, staging and negotiation tactics to secure the best possible deals for their clients and sell their properties for top dollars. The team takes pride in being able to conduct non-stop bidding in the past few years, thanks to their consistent determination and dedication to their clients. This has not only helped their clients rack up huge amounts, but also earned them a 100% referral rate.“We have a 100% referral rate, and we have been successful because we love people. We care for people, and we really want to be a client-based business. That's amazing. I love that,” Saad.ThreeBestRatedHall of FameRecently, the Amatul Waheed Real Estate team has received a prestigious Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRatedfor their exceptional performance.“First of all, it is an honor. Being up here means we are doing something right. We see it as motivation! We want to be better than before and eventually get to the top if possible,” said Saad.Waheed added,“ThreeBestRatedhas been an amazing platform for our growth, because people are always searching online for the best realtor. And being part of a trusted website and being found on this website has always been an amazing experience. People always mention to us, 'oh we found you online. You are the three best rated agent.' It is a really great experience and it is amazing!”About Amatul Waheed Real EstateAmatul Waheed Real Estate is an award-winning team in Vaughan that works on 100% referrals, strong relationships and a focus on client satisfaction. Led by Waheed, the team is passionate about helping people find not just houses, but a place to call home. Whether it is a first home, an investment or upsizing, the team will go above and beyond to ensure a smooth transaction. They specialize in buying, selling, negotiating, and investment properties and serve Vaughan, Aurora, Richmond Hill, Brampton, Newmarket, Toronto and Mississauga. To get in touch with the team, visit amatulwaheed .

