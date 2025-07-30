403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Set to Cancel Customs Duties on Crucial Qatari Imports
(MENAFN) Starting August 1, Türkiye will waive customs duties on several crucial imports from Qatar, as outlined in an updated trade regulation released in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.
A presidential decree identifies key goods eligible for the exemption, including dates, flax, tobacco, pumice stone, mineral oils, inorganic chemicals, and gaseous hydrocarbons.
Prior to this adjustment, tariffs on Qatari products fluctuated between 5% and 100%.
This tariff reduction follows a joint economic committee meeting held in Istanbul last February, where the finance ministers of both nations agreed to lower trade barriers and foster a more supportive business climate for their countries and the broader region.
A presidential decree identifies key goods eligible for the exemption, including dates, flax, tobacco, pumice stone, mineral oils, inorganic chemicals, and gaseous hydrocarbons.
Prior to this adjustment, tariffs on Qatari products fluctuated between 5% and 100%.
This tariff reduction follows a joint economic committee meeting held in Istanbul last February, where the finance ministers of both nations agreed to lower trade barriers and foster a more supportive business climate for their countries and the broader region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment