Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Set to Cancel Customs Duties on Crucial Qatari Imports

2025-07-30 09:27:50
(MENAFN) Starting August 1, Türkiye will waive customs duties on several crucial imports from Qatar, as outlined in an updated trade regulation released in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

A presidential decree identifies key goods eligible for the exemption, including dates, flax, tobacco, pumice stone, mineral oils, inorganic chemicals, and gaseous hydrocarbons.

Prior to this adjustment, tariffs on Qatari products fluctuated between 5% and 100%.

This tariff reduction follows a joint economic committee meeting held in Istanbul last February, where the finance ministers of both nations agreed to lower trade barriers and foster a more supportive business climate for their countries and the broader region.

