Corporate Insight Releases 2025 Bank Experience Benchmarks, Announces Leaders In Web And Mobile

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The dual benchmark reports reveal an industry making steady progress in digital capabilities, with banks responding to customer demands for enhanced mobile-first experiences and more intuitive self-service options across all digital touchpoints.

Mobile Banking: U.S. Bank Reaches New Heights

The 2025 Bank Mobile Experience Benchmark identifies U.S. Bank as the industry leader in mobile experience, becoming the first bank to achieve the "Leading" tier classification (a score of 80 or above out of 100). U.S. Bank displaces last year's mobile leader, Truist, which ties with Chase for second place.

"Mobile is an increasingly popular channel, with leading banks now delivering app experiences that are comparable to their desktop offerings," says Julianna Sansevero, banking research manager at CI. "U.S. Bank's achievement of the Leading tier demonstrates how strategic digital investments in account servicing, navigation features, and user experience can set a new industry standard."

U.S. Bank's mobile leadership stems from consistent top-tier performance across categories, rather than the strength of any singular component. The firm made steady improvements across all areas to lift its overall score by four points year-over-year and emerge as the overall mobile leader.

Website Experience: Bank of America Maintains Leadership

In website experience, Bank of America maintains its top position for the second consecutive year, again the only firm to achieve a "Leading" tier classification. U.S. Bank and Truist tie for second place with scores of 79.

"Bank of America's website leadership reflects sustained investment in core banking capabilities and user interface improvements," adds James McGovern, senior VP of research at CI. "The firm's strength in Account Information, Money Movement, Design & Navigation, and Profile & Settings demonstrates a comprehensive approach to digital banking."

Industry Trends and Customer Expectations

The 2025 Bank Experience Benchmarks reveal several key industry developments:

Mobile-First Evolution : The industry average mobile benchmark score increases from 62 to 65 points, with nearly all banks showing year-over-year improvements.

Enhanced Self-Servicing : Banks are investing heavily in Account Servicing capabilities, with firms adding debit card management interfaces, PIN management, and enhanced dispute resolution tools to their mobile platforms.

Higher Customer Expectations : A survey of over 1200 account holders, conducted for the benchmarks, finds that mobile users increasingly expect full-service platforms that rival the desktop experience. Users prioritize account monitoring and security on mobile, but also highly value everyday actions like reviewing account details, statements and transaction history.

Significant Year-Over-Year Gains: Wells Fargo achieves the largest improvement in mobile, with a +12 point increase year-over-year, after enhancing its mobile app with a virtual assistant and more card controls. Citizens Bank makes a +9 point improvement year-over-year for website experience, after improving its card management abilities.

"The bar has been raised-customers now expect mobile banking to rival desktop capabilities," adds Sansevero. "This research reveals who's leading that transformation and what it takes to get there."

Firm rankings

The 2025 Bank Experience Benchmarks evaluate the mobile app and website of 18 major banks:



Ally

American Express

Bank of America

Capital One

Charles Schwab

Chase

Chime

Citi

Citizens Bank

Discover

Fifth Third

PNC

SoFi

TD Bank

Truist

U.S. Bank

USAA Wells Fargo

