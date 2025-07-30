Corporate Insight Releases 2025 Bank Experience Benchmarks, Announces Leaders In Web And Mobile
Mobile Banking: U.S. Bank Reaches New Heights
The 2025 Bank Mobile Experience Benchmark identifies U.S. Bank as the industry leader in mobile experience, becoming the first bank to achieve the "Leading" tier classification (a score of 80 or above out of 100). U.S. Bank displaces last year's mobile leader, Truist, which ties with Chase for second place.
"Mobile is an increasingly popular channel, with leading banks now delivering app experiences that are comparable to their desktop offerings," says Julianna Sansevero, banking research manager at CI. "U.S. Bank's achievement of the Leading tier demonstrates how strategic digital investments in account servicing, navigation features, and user experience can set a new industry standard."
U.S. Bank's mobile leadership stems from consistent top-tier performance across categories, rather than the strength of any singular component. The firm made steady improvements across all areas to lift its overall score by four points year-over-year and emerge as the overall mobile leader.
Website Experience: Bank of America Maintains Leadership
In website experience, Bank of America maintains its top position for the second consecutive year, again the only firm to achieve a "Leading" tier classification. U.S. Bank and Truist tie for second place with scores of 79.
"Bank of America's website leadership reflects sustained investment in core banking capabilities and user interface improvements," adds James McGovern, senior VP of research at CI. "The firm's strength in Account Information, Money Movement, Design & Navigation, and Profile & Settings demonstrates a comprehensive approach to digital banking."
Industry Trends and Customer Expectations
The 2025 Bank Experience Benchmarks reveal several key industry developments:
Mobile-First Evolution : The industry average mobile benchmark score increases from 62 to 65 points, with nearly all banks showing year-over-year improvements.
Enhanced Self-Servicing : Banks are investing heavily in Account Servicing capabilities, with firms adding debit card management interfaces, PIN management, and enhanced dispute resolution tools to their mobile platforms.
Higher Customer Expectations : A survey of over 1200 account holders, conducted for the benchmarks, finds that mobile users increasingly expect full-service platforms that rival the desktop experience. Users prioritize account monitoring and security on mobile, but also highly value everyday actions like reviewing account details, statements and transaction history.
Significant Year-Over-Year Gains: Wells Fargo achieves the largest improvement in mobile, with a +12 point increase year-over-year, after enhancing its mobile app with a virtual assistant and more card controls. Citizens Bank makes a +9 point improvement year-over-year for website experience, after improving its card management abilities.
"The bar has been raised-customers now expect mobile banking to rival desktop capabilities," adds Sansevero. "This research reveals who's leading that transformation and what it takes to get there."
Firm rankings
The 2025 Bank Experience Benchmarks evaluate the mobile app and website of 18 major banks:
-
Ally
American Express
Bank of America
Capital One
Charles Schwab
Chase
Chime
Citi
Citizens Bank
Discover
Fifth Third
PNC
SoFi
TD Bank
Truist
U.S. Bank
USAA
Wells Fargo
About Corporate Insight
Corporate Insight (CI) delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps organizations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.
For inquiries or to interview an analyst, contact:
Patrick Flood
(646) 876-7535
[email protected]
SOURCE Corporate Insight
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment