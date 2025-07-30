Elite Shippers Converge At Spot's Drive Indianapolis To Strategize Against Tariff Impact & Rising Cargo Theft

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, a leading logistics solutions provider, is hosting Drive Indianapolis, an exclusive customer roundtable event designed to equip shippers with strategies to navigate today's complex transportation landscape. This in-person forum, part of Spot's new Drive series, will take place on Thursday, August 7, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM EDT, at the InterContinental Indianapolis by IHG.

Drive Indianapolis is the exclusive roadmap for shippers, uniting industry leaders to navigate today's volatile freight market and forge tomorrow's resilient supply chain solutions.

The invitation-only event will bring together top supply chain decision-makers for Industries such as Bottling, Grocery, and Packaging for interactive discussions on the most pressing challenges facing modern shippers.

Attendees will gain actionable insights into:



Evolving Capacity Trends: Understanding current and future freight capacity dynamics and their impact on operations.

Shifting Supply Chain Flows: Examining potential changes in global trade lanes and sourcing strategies.

Tariff Policies and Their Influence: Analyzing how domestic and international tariff policies shape broker rates, trade lanes, and overall logistics costs. Cargo Theft Prevention: Exploring critical strategies and technologies to protect freight from increasing theft risks.

"The current transportation industry climate is incredibly unpredictable. Shippers are finding they need more than just raw data-they really need actionable insights and to collaborate directly," said Andrew Elsener, Co-Founder of Spot. "Our Drive series, beginning in Indianapolis, is designed to do precisely that. We're bringing together the best minds from Spot and across the industry to dissect these challenges and together build the resilient supply chains our customers need to thrive."

The robust agenda includes direct engagement with Spot's senior leadership, including Co-Founder Andrew Elsener; CFO, Andrew Krop; COO, John Carsello; and VP of Operations, Kreg Hunter. The event will also feature insights from prominent industry experts, including:



Dean Croke , Principal Analyst at DAT Freight and Analytics

Craig Helmreich , President and Founder of Helmreich Law

Richie Daigle , Enterprise Account Executive at Tive, Inc. Steven Ferreira and Joe Byers , Co-Founders of CarrierOK

This collaborative forum ensures every attendee gains a shared understanding of today's transportation landscape before diving into deeper discussions and solutions. Spot's Drive series exemplifies the company's commitment to building and fostering long-lasting relationships with its customers, driven by advanced, proprietary technology like MySpot Transportation Management System and a passion for best-in-class service.

About Spot:

As a leading third-party logistics provider in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 650 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Tempe, Arizona; and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc or listen to its podcast 'More Than a Broker' wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

Contact:

Brandon Evans

Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Spot Freight

