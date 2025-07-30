North River Home Care Achieves Great Place To Work® Certification For Second Consecutive Year

"Achieving the Great Place to Work® certification for two years in a row is a testament to the dedication of our entire team," added Heather Kenney, Founder of North River Home Care. "This recognition validates what we've always believed – that when you create an environment built on trust, respect, and genuine care for people, everyone succeeds."

Exceptional Results Across All Cultural Dimensions

North River demonstrated excellence across key core dimensions of workplace trust, with particularly robust performance in:



Pride (96%) – Employees express exceptional pride in their work and organization



Camaraderie (93%) – Strong peer relationships and collaborative team environment



Credibility (93%) – High confidence in leadership competence and integrity

Respect (91%) – Employees feel genuinely valued and heard

Outstanding Employee Experience Highlights

The survey results reveal a workplace where employees genuinely thrive, with 98% of the workforce reporting:



They look forward to coming to work each day



They feel proud to tell others they work at North River



They can authentically be themselves in the workplace



They appreciate how the organization celebrates special events and milestones

They feel good about the organization's community contributions

"We applaud North River Home Care for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care partner Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

Recognition of Excellence in Healthcare

This certification places North River Home Care among an elite group of organizations that have demonstrated exceptional workplace culture through rigorous employee feedback and assessment. The Great Place to Work® certification is recognized globally as the standard for workplace excellence, trusted by leading companies across industries to validate their commitment to employee experience.

About Activated Insights and the Great Place to Work® Certification

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work ® , the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through this certification, Activated Insights helps recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produces the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging ServicesTM."

About North River Home Care

Since 2007, family-owned and operated North River Home Care has offered compassionate, expert home care that helps Seniors on the South Shore and Metrowest of Eastern Massachusetts live independently at home with peace of mind, quality of life, and dignity.

For more information about North River Home Care, visit or contact Ellie Schoenberger at (781) 659-1366.

SOURCE North River Home Care