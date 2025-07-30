Momentive Software Adds Powerful New Solution To Product Suite With Acquisition Of Volunteermatters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition integrates volunteer management software into Momentive's portfolio, enabling mission-driven organizations to enhance supporter engagement and drive increased community impact

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software , the leading provider of cloud-based software, services, and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced the acquisition of VolunteerMatters , a provider of volunteer management software. This is Momentive's third acquisition, following the recent purchase of association and certification management software provider, Cobalt , and learning management solutions provider, Blue Sky eLearn .

This acquisition reinforces the company's commitment to help mission-driven organizations fund and deliver their mission. By integrating volunteer management into its software suite, Momentive expands its ability to provide organizations with comprehensive, scalable solutions.

“Our customers have made it clear that engaging their members and donors is critical to advancing their missions,” remarked Mike Henricks, CEO of Momentive Software.“By enabling deeper participation, we help them build stronger relationships and more resilient, mission-driven organizations. The acquisition of VolunteerMatters is another important step in expanding our platform to better serve those doing vital work in their communities. It's a meaningful milestone for VolunteerMatters, for Momentive, and - most importantly - for our customers.”

With many purpose-driven organizations operating with limited resources, it's more important than ever for them to have the tools to successfully manage their volunteer base, which is a crucial part of mission awareness and growth. Through this acquisition, nonprofits can manage their efforts more efficiently, make deeper connections with their supporters, and power their organizations all in one place.

“We're thrilled to join Momentive Software, a company that shares our commitment to empowering mission-driven organizations,” said Mark Hopwood, Co-Founder of VolunteerMatters.“Together, we will provide our customers with greater opportunities to streamline their operations, strengthen volunteer engagement, and amplify their impact in the communities they serve.”

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 20,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries, exceeding $11 billion dollars in total funds raised. Mission-driven organizations and associations rely on the company's cloud-based software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, their solutions suite is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at

Media Contact

Momentive Software | Heather Noll| ...