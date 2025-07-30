Brainsway Champions TMS Education With Sponsorship Of Two Free CME Courses For Mental Health Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Israel, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay , a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, is proud to announce its underwriting of two new Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses designed to expand clinician knowledge and confidence in the use of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) . These online, no-cost CME activities aim to deepen understanding of the robust clinical evidence supporting TMS, clarify distinctions between Deep TMSTM-a proprietary BrainsWay technology-and first-generation figure-8 coil TMS, and provide practical guidance for integrating TMS into clinical practice.

Supported through independent educational grants from BrainsWay, the courses are led by an esteemed faculty of thought leaders in the field of psychiatry and brain stimulation:



“Data-Driven Insights for Incorporating Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Into Your Practice”

Presented by David Feifel, MD (Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at University of California, San Diego).

This course equips learners with evidence-based data supporting TMS, highlights distinctions in TMS technologies, and explores the growing role of TMS in treating mental health and addiction conditions. “Case-Based Patient Application Pathways for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation”

Presented by Linda L. Carpenter, MD (Chief of the Mood Disorders Program at Brown University), Shan Siddiqui, MD MBBS (Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School), and Scott T. Aaronson, MD (Chief Science Officer at Sheppard Pratt).

This activity focuses on practical, case-driven strategies to identify suitable patients for TMS and integrate treatment into comprehensive care plans.

Both courses offer up to 0.5 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM and are accessible online to psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare professionals across the U.S.

“BrainsWay is committed not only to developing transformative treatment technologies, but also to ensuring clinicians have the educational resources needed to deliver the highest standard of care,” said Dr. Colleen Hanlon, Vice President of Medical Affairs at BrainsWay.“These CME courses reflect our dedication to advancing the field of brain stimulation and supporting providers at every stage of their TMS journey.”

Deep TMSTM is the only TMS modality cleared by the FDA with peer-reviewed published clinical evidence for a broad range of indications including depression, anxious depression, late-life depression, OCD, and smoking addiction. It uses a patented H-Coil design to stimulate specific brain networks, reaching deeper and broader than first-generation figure-8 coils.

Healthcare professionals interested in expanding their knowledge and clinical capabilities with TMS can access both courses at .

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMSTM) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in Israel and the U.S., BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit .

