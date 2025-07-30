24/7 Market News Exclusive Interview: J.W. Roth, CEO Of VENU, Discusses The Future Of Live Entertainment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, conducts an exclusive interview with J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU), to explore the company's disruptive business model, national expansion strategy, and how its non-dilutive approach is redefining ownership in live entertainment.







24/7 Market News: Mr. Roth, thank you for joining us. For readers who may be new to the story, can you give us a high-level overview of what VENU is building?

J.W. Roth: Absolutely. VENU is the premier developer, owner, and operator of upscale live entertainment campuses. These are far more than concert venues-we're creating luxury destinations that fuse state-of-the-art amphitheaters with premium hospitality, dining, and real estate. We're focused on fan-first, artist-centric experiences, and we back it with a business model that offers unique ownership opportunities. Our Luxe FireSuites, for example, allow investors to own real estate within our venues and receive revenue-based returns. This is a model no one else in the industry is offering.

24/7 Market News: You've called your model "vertically integrated live entertainment." What does that mean in practice?

J.W. Roth: It means we own the dirt, we own the experience, and we monetize every part of it. From real estate and venue development to food and beverage operations, we control the ecosystem. We partner with best-in-class operators like AEG Presents for booking and Aramark for hospitality. We've even created elevated membership clubs with Troy Aikman. That vertical control gives us leverage to drive recurring income across every touchpoint-ticketing, leasing, sponsorship, F&B, and premium upgrades.

24/7 Market News: You emphasize a "non-dilutive" growth strategy. Why is that important?

J.W. Roth: Because I believe shareholder equity should be protected. We grow using asset-backed lending, triple-net lease sales, and internally generated income. We recently secured $200 million in non-dilutive financing through Texas Capital Securities. That lets us expand aggressively without issuing new shares. It's the right way to grow.

24/7 Market News: You personally invested $5 million into the Luxe FireSuites program, with plans to increase to $20 million. What drove that decision?

J.W. Roth: I don't ask our investors to do anything I wouldn't do myself. The Luxe FireSuites are not just premium real estate-they're recurring revenue machines. I see the returns, I see the asset appreciation, and I want to be part of that as both CEO and investor.

24/7 Market News: You've stated that VENU aims to operate 20 venues totaling 250,000 seats by 2028. Can you give us a progress update?

J.W. Roth: Today, we have three operational venues in Colorado Springs, CO and Gainesville, GA and four more under development in Centennial, CO; Broken Arrow, OK; El Paso, TX; and McKinney, TX. In June, we broke ground on our $350 million Sunset at McKinney project. We're scaling in a measured way with systems that are designed to be repeatable, and that goal of 20 venues by 2028 is absolutely within reach.

24/7 Market News: What are the main sales drivers fueling your 2025 growth targets?

J.W. Roth: The two big ones are FireSuites and full-campus programming. In 2024, we sold $77.7 million in FireSuites, up 250% from $22.2 million the year before. Our goal is $200 million in 2025. That's just from FireSuites. Add in the ramp-up of ticketed shows, food and beverage, naming rights, and other recurring streams, and we're firing on all cylinders.

24/7 Market News: How does your Triple Net Lease (NNN) model contribute to recurring revenue?

J.W. Roth: It's simple and smart. Investors purchase a FireSuite, we lease it back on a triple-net basis, and they receive fixed high-yield returns while we keep control over operations and ticketing. They get passive income; we get operational leverage. It's a win-win.

24/7 Market News: You also leverage Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). How do those work?

J.W. Roth: Our venues drive huge economic impact for cities-millions in tourism, hundreds of jobs, and year-round engagement. That gives us leverage to negotiate land contributions, tax incentives, and infrastructure support. To accelerate this, we partnered with Ryan LLC, a national leader in government incentives, to help scale these programs across the country.

24/7 Market News: What kind of returns can investors expect from fractional ownership of FireSuites?

J.W. Roth: Every deal is unique, but we target double-digit returns annually. With $77.7 million in 2024 FireSuite sales, we're on pace to hit $200 million in 2025. That includes direct purchases, structured finance, and NNN sales through our partner Sands Investment Group. It's non-dilutive capital that fuels our growth.

24/7 Market News: You've hinted at a digital asset strategy. Will crypto play a role in VENU's future?

J.W. Roth: We're doing our homework on this. I'm not interested in gimmicks or hype coins. If we bring crypto into our ecosystem, it'll be tied to real-world assets like ticketing, ownership rights, or fan loyalty. Real World Assets (RWAs) backed by real revenue streams? That's where it gets interesting. We're exploring it with intention and patience.

24/7 Market News: What can you share about average construction timelines and when venues become cash-flow positive?

J.W. Roth: From shovel in the ground to first show, we're looking at 12–14 months. And because we pre-sell FireSuites and often secure naming rights in advance, many venues are cash-flow positive in their first full season. That's by design.

24/7 Market News: How do you choose new markets like McKinney and El Paso?

J.W. Roth: We target high-growth secondary markets with strong population trends and limited access to premium live entertainment. McKinney is part of the fastest-growing large metro in the country. El Paso gives us access to nearly 3 million people within an hour's drive. These aren't guesses-they're strategic plays.

24/7 Market News: VENU isn't just about real estate. What other revenue streams are you building?

J.W. Roth: Real estate gets us in the door, but the magic is in the margins. F&B, merchandise, VIP clubs, naming rights, sponsorships, and fan upgrades-all of it adds up. We don't just sell tickets; we build ecosystems, experiences, and ambiance.

24/7 Market News: Analysts project EBITDA-positive in 2026 and net profitability in 2027. How do you feel about those targets?

J.W. Roth: I feel good about them. We've proven the model with FireSuites and PPPs. Now that we're activating more venues, that operating leverage starts to stack. This isn't theory-it's math.

24/7 Market News: What lessons have shaped your leadership at VENU?

J.W. Roth: One word: discipline. I've built and sold multiple businesses. I've learned to focus on real assets, recurring income, and protecting investor capital. It's how you build something that lasts.

24/7 Market News: You recently promoted Terri Liebler to President of Growth and Strategy. What's her role?

J.W. Roth: Terri's focused on strategic partnerships, national expansion, and building new revenue streams. She's one of the best I've ever worked with, and her leadership is a big part of why we're scaling so fast.

24/7 Market News: What's your message to long-term shareholders?

J.W. Roth: Thank you. You believed in the vision when it was just blueprints and potential. Now it's becoming reality. Everything we said we'd do; we're doing. And we're just getting started.

24/7 Market News: Finally, what can investors expect from VENU in the next 12 to 24 months?

J.W. Roth: Expect venues to go live. Expect revenue to surge. Expect institutions to start paying serious attention. This is our moment. Watch what happens next.







24/7 Market News: Your Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs is already becoming a destination. What's the fan experience like?

J.W. Roth: It's unlike anything out there. We've got panoramic views of Pikes Peak, 9,750 seats, premium clubs, and FireSuites that melt snow in the winter and serve filet in the summer. The response from artists and fans has been phenomenal.

24/7 Market News: You hosted Beck last week and Chicago is coming up. Do you get to attend many shows yourself?

J.W. Roth: I do-and Beck with the Colorado Symphony? That was unforgettable. And hosting legends like Chicago? That's why we do this. I always try to catch a few minutes of the show with a great meal and a great view. It's special.

24/7 Market News: Thank you, Mr. Roth.

J.W. Roth: Appreciate it. We're just getting started.

