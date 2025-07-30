Silynxcom Receives First Order From IDF For Newly Enhanced Tactical Communication System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Netanya, Israel, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced it has received its first purchase order from the Israel Defense Forces (“IDF”) for a newly enhanced tactical communication system.

This initial order reflects Silynxcom's deep and ongoing relationship with the IDF, which continues to use the Company's advanced communication technologies for operations. Trusted by elite units and military organizations worldwide, the Company believes that its technology has become an integral part of modern combat operations, supporting situational awareness and mission success.

“We are honored to receive an order for our newly enhanced communication system from the IDF,” said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom.“We believe that this milestone demonstrates trust in our ability to innovate and deliver solutions designed for demanding tactical and mission-critical operations.”

Silynxcom's advanced headsets continue to support mission-critical operations by delivering clear audio, situational awareness, and hearing protection in combat environments. The Company believes that the addition of this enhanced system reaffirms Silynxcom's growing role as a trusted communication technology supplier to the IDF.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers "in the field." The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

