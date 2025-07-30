MOI Undersecretary Meets Acting Charge D'affaires Of German Embassy

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) HE Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi met on Wednesday with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Hans-Udo Muzel. The meeting discussed cooperation relations in the security areas of common interest and ways to enhance them.

