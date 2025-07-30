His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Arrives In Nairobi For Bilateral Talks With President William Ruto
His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, arrived this morning in Nairobi for an official visit aimed at strengthening the diplomatic and economic ties between Uganda and Kenya.
This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to foster closer cooperation and enhance collaboration on a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.
Upon his arrival, President Museveni was warmly welcomed at the airport by Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary, alongside senior government officials from both countries.
This warm reception signifies the longstanding bond and mutual respect between Uganda and Kenya.
During his time in Nairobi, President Museveni will engage in critical bilateral talks with his counterpart, His Excellency President William Ruto, at State House.
The discussions will focus on various areas, including trade, security, infrastructure development, and regional integration. Both leaders aim to identify opportunities for collaboration that will not only benefit their respective nations but also contribute to stability and economic growth in the East African region.
As part of the official visit, both Presidents will also make joint statements to the media, reflecting on the outcomes of their discussions and emphasizing their commitment to fostering unity and cooperation in the region.
On departure at Entebbe International Airport earlier today, President Museveni was seen off by the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo, the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the commander Airforce, Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), James Ochaya and Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr. Samuel Akena.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Uganda.
