Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kreatecube Shines As Media Partner At Consumer Electronics World Expo 2025, Delhi

2025-07-30 09:07:03
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 24th to 26th July 2025: KreateCube, India's leading platform connecting homeowners and businesses with architectural and interior design professionals, proudly participated as a Media Partner at the Consumer Electronics World Expo 24th to 26th July 2025 held in Delhi. The event was a remarkable success, drawing an impressive audience and enabling unmatched business networking across the consumer electronics, gadgets, tech, and home appliances sectors.
This year's edition of the Expo witnessed participation from 100+ exhibitors, 200+ leading brands, and over 1,000 groundbreaking product launches, showcasing the latest in innovation, functionality, and design. The event served as a powerhouse of ideas, collaborations, and business opportunities, making it a landmark gathering for industry stakeholders and consumers alike.
As a media partner, KreateCube played a pivotal role in amplifying the event's outreach, sharing live updates, highlighting key innovations, and connecting design-conscious audiences with futuristic solutions in consumer technology and smart living.
“The synergy between tech and design is more relevant than ever. Participating in this Expo aligned perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between innovative products and modern lifestyle needs,” said Deepak Kumar, Founder of KreateCube.
About KreateCube
KreateCube, Architects and Interior Designers Platform is a trusted online platform that connects homeowners and businesses with architects, interior designers, and design firms across India. Since its inception 8 years ago, KreateCube has built a thriving network of 30,000+ professionals, serves 40,000+ active monthly visitors, and has successfully delivered services to over 60,000+ customers across the country.
With a strong digital presence and ongoing collaboration with leading industry events, KreateCube continues to empower both professionals and end-users with design solutions that combine creativity, functionality, and cutting-edge technology.
Contact Information:
Company Name: KreateCube – Architects and Interior Designers Platform
Contact Person: Deepak Kumar
