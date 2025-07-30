Justice Minister, US Chargé D'affaires Discuss Legal Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 (Petra) – Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni on Wednesday reiterated Jordan's commitment to enhancing cooperation with the United States, particularly in the legal and judicial fields.During a meeting with Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Amman, Peter Shih, and his accompanying delegation, Talhouni underscored the importance of building on the positive and longstanding relations between the two nations.He commended the United States' active role in supporting Jordan's justice sector, especially in upholding the rule of law and advancing the human rights system.Talhouni also highlighted the significance of continued support for these joint efforts, in alignment with the Kingdom's comprehensive modernization vision, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II.At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining coordination and cooperation to serve mutual interests.