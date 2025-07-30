Phosphate, Potash Firms Sign Agreement To Establish Fertilizer Complex

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 (Petra) – The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and the Arab Potash Company (APC) signed an agreement to establish an integrated industrial complex in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone and Sheidiya for the production of phosphoric acid, pure phosphoric acid, and specialized fertilizers.The agreement was signed by JPMC Chairman of the Board Mohammad Thneibat, APC Chairman of the Board Shehadeh Abu Hdeib, and the Chief Executive Officers of both companies, Abdul Wahab Ruwad and Maan Nsour.In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the two companies said the project reflects their commitment to achieving the goals of economic modernization, particularly in the mining, chemical, and fertilizer sectors. The complex marks a qualitative leap that positions Jordan among leading producers and exporters of high-value specialized fertilizers and demonstrates a new level of industrial integration between key national companies.The project aims to establish advanced manufacturing industries by producing pure phosphoric acid, a core component in the production of phosphate and potassium-based fertilizers. It is also used in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, helping Jordan penetrate specialized markets and support future industrial expansion.The two companies emphasized that this initiative reflects a shift toward value-added investment in natural resources by focusing on specialized production. It is a step toward building an advanced industrial base that boosts exports and enhances Jordan's regional and global position in the specialized fertilizer market.They added that the project offers a successful model of a productive economy built on the integration of national resources with accumulated industrial expertise. Cooperation between phosphate and potash sectors will unlock new opportunities for downstream manufacturing.The industrial complex supports national objectives to diversify industrial exports and strengthen Jordan's competitiveness in global supply chains. It also serves as a strategic response to global changes in agriculture and food security, positioning Jordan as a reliable supplier of specialized fertilizers.The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities and launch training programs for Jordanian professionals in engineering, chemical industries, operations management, and quality control. These efforts will enhance the capabilities of local talent and support a culture of advanced, high-value manufacturing.