Tusk Sees 'Many Signs' War In Ukraine May Soon Be Suspended
Speaking at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Warsaw, Tusk said a potential halt would not change Poland's stance.
"There is a good chance, there are many signs indicating that the Russian-Ukrainian war may at least be suspended in the near future. But this does not change our situation in any way," Tusk said.Read also: Tusk outlines Poland-Ukraine cooperation on drone production
He added that Poland "must be ready to defend itself" regardless of developments on the Russian-Ukrainian front.
"And we cannot waste a single hour or day in this race for a modern army," Tusk said.
Photo: Kancelaria Premiera
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment