Tusk Sees 'Many Signs' War In Ukraine May Soon Be Suspended

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to TVP , Ukrinform reports.

Speaking at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Warsaw, Tusk said a potential halt would not change Poland's stance.

"There is a good chance, there are many signs indicating that the Russian-Ukrainian war may at least be suspended in the near future. But this does not change our situation in any way," Tusk said.

Tusk outlines Poland-Ukraine cooperation on drone production

He added that Poland "must be ready to defend itself" regardless of developments on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

"And we cannot waste a single hour or day in this race for a modern army," Tusk said.

Photo: Kancelaria Premiera