Eighteen EU States Seek USD 146 Bln Loans Under SAFE Instrument
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 30 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Wednesday that 18 European Union Member States have expressed initial interest in obtaining loans amounting to EUR 127 billion (USD 146 billion) under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument.
The countries that submitted preliminary requests include Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, as well as Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Finland.
EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius stated that "the strong interest in SAFE, with over USD 146 billion in potential defense procurements, demonstrates the EU's unity and ambition in security and defense."
He affirmed the Commission's commitment to supporting Member States in their efforts to strengthen European security, describing the SAFE instrument as "a symbol of our collective commitment to enhancing defense readiness for a safer and more united future."
The statement noted that this early expression of interest would allow the Commission to assess the scale of demand and prepare to raise funds on the capital markets, adding that the deadline for formal applications under the instrument is November 30, 2025.
SAFE is considered a key EU mechanism to strengthen resilience and security by supporting investments in areas such as defense, dual-use infrastructure, cyber capabilities, and strategic supply chains. (end)
