Mahindra & Mahindra's Profit Surges 24 Pc To 4,083 Crore In Q1

Mumbai, July 30 Mahindra and Mahindra's net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26) stood at Rs 4,083 crore, up 24 per cent year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,283 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The net profit for the quarter under review also significantly ascended quarter-on-quarter from Rs 3,541.85 crore in Q4 FY25.

Meanwhile, the company's income from operations in the April-June quarter rose 22 per cent to Rs 45,529 crore from Rs 37,218 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

The automotive section (Rs 25,998 crore) remained the top contributor in terms of revenue, followed by farm equipment (Rs 10,891.5 crore). Financial services put Rs 4,973 crore, and Industrial business and consumer services contributed Rs 4,900 crore in total revenue.

The total consolidated expenses for Q1 rose 19 per cent to Rs 41,280 crore year-on-year from Rs 33,330 crore.

Auto and farm continue to deliver on growth and margins with profits up 20 per cent, said Mahindra & Mahindra.

Meanwhile, the financial services AUM of the company also grew by 15 per cent.

Amongst our growth entities, Mahindra Logistics showed strong revenue momentum with 14 per cent growth, and MHRIL has expanded room inventory by 10 per cent, the exchange filing said.

“Q1 F26 has been an excellent quarter, with broad-based growth across all our businesses. The operating excellence in our Auto and Farm businesses is evident in continued market share gains and margin expansion," said Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, M&M Ltd.

Tech Mahindra is witnessing momentum on deal wins, sustaining cost discipline and is moving steadily towards its F27 margin objectives, he added.

Meanwhile, the shares of the company closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The stock ended the session at Rs 3,225.0, up 0.80 per cent.