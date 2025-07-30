Silverstone Financial Fiduciary Launches Services In The Carolinas

Professional Oversight. Trusted Guidance. Concierge Service.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Older adults in the greater Charlotte area now have access to a vital new resource for the management of essential financial affairs. Silverstone Financial Fiduciary, LLC ("Silverstone"), a newly established firm registered in North Carolina and headquartered in Charlotte's SouthPark neighborhood, serves clients across both North and South Carolina. Silverstone offers comprehensive services as an agent under a financial power of attorney including bill payment, banking support, mail processing, document management, fraud monitoring, and coordination among professional advisors.

Silverstone was founded to address the growing need for professional financial power of attorney services for aging adults planning for and seeking to maximize their retirement years. All services are insured and overseen by a Certified Financial Fiduciary. The firm provides families with peace of mind through a transparent, integrity-driven approach to the management of everyday finances. Individuals aging alone often rely on professional firms to serve in such a role and form part of a support network in place of family. Some aging adults with involved local family choose to appoint a professional to ensure objectivity, ease the burden on loved ones, and help prevent conflict.

Philip Marxen, a Certified Financial Fiduciary with a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School, and Jennifer Szakaly, a National Master Guardian with a Master of Arts in Gerontology from UNC-Charlotte, created Silverstone to address a longstanding gap in the support network for older adults and their families: access to trusted, qualified financial fiduciary services. Drawing on decades of expertise in both financial services and aging care, Marxen and Szakaly deliver a rare blend of professionalism and empathy in each engagement with clients and professional partners.

"As the founder and CEO of Caregiving Corner, a leading care management agency serving the Charlotte region for over two decades, one unmet need of aging adults has become increasingly urgent," said Szakaly, co-founder and strategic partner of Silverstone. "At Caregiving Corner, we serve as an agent under a healthcare power of attorney for many older adults. Time and time again, they request an agent under a financial power of attorney to minimize vulnerability to guardianship and reduce day-to-day financial stress."

Philip Marxen, co-founder and managing partner of Silverstone, added: "We're proud to offer aging adults in the greater Charlotte area a distinct service offering, administered professionally and compassionately. Our services are tailored to the needs of each family - whether initiated immediately, upon loss of capacity, or after the resignation or death of a primary agent." Marxen also owns Hallmark Homecare of South Charlotte & York County, a caregiver recruitment and placement firm.

To contact Silverstone, call (704) 749-3118 or e-mail [email protected] . More information on the company is available at .

SOURCE Silverstone Financial Fiduciary

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED