CTL Partners With Instinctive Solutions, Inc. To Simplify Chromebook Rollouts

With a volume purchase of Chromebooks, CTL customers can get a free 3-month subscription to Instinctive Checkout Software

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a leading global cloud-computing solution provider for education and enterprise, today announced a powerful new partnership with Instinctive Solutions, Inc. This limited-time offer allows K-12 schools to receive a free 3-month subscription to Instinctive Checkout software with qualifying fleet purchases of CTL Chromebooks. This initiative simplifies Chromebook rollouts and returns, freeing up valuable time for school IT staff while enhancing the overall EdTech experience.

The manual processes of checking Chromebooks in and out to students and staff can consume countless hours for school IT departments and library teams, diverting critical resources from core educational initiatives. This promotion addresses these challenges by enabling immediate, automated association of devices with students and staff.

"We understand the immense pressure school IT teams face at back-to-school time, especially when managing large Chromebook fleets," said Jeremy Burnett, VP of Technology at CTL. "Our new partnership with Instinctive Checkout enables us to provide a comprehensive solution that not only equips schools with reliable CTL Chromebooks but also empowers them with the tools to manage these devices effortlessly. This means more time for higher-level IT tasks, like cybersecurity, for example, and less time on logistics."

"CTL is a natural fit with Instinctive on this offer. CTL specializes in education and ChromeOS technology, but beyond that, they're one of the few OEMs dedicated to helping schools with the full Chromebook lifecycle, including with their Enhanced Zero-Touch services," said Max Kirsch, Founder and CEO of Instinctive Solutions, Inc. "Now, Instinctive Checkout completes the 'last mile,' so CTL Chromebooks arrive at school ready to issue to staff and students, and school IT teams can have a stress-free first week of school."

About Instinctive Chromebook Checkout Software

Instinctive Chromebook Checkout is a robust software solution that streamlines the management of Chromebooks within schools. It enhances inventory tracking and accountability by simplifying the assignment and collection process.

Key features include:



Self-service checkout. Students and staff can easily check out devices by entering their username and agreeing to the terms, automatically linking their account and device. Students must complete this process to unlock the Chromebook for full use.

Centralized user assignment. Instinctive Chromebook Checkout seamlessly integrates with existing Google Admin Console setups, leveraging Google tools and access controls for efficient device assignment management.

Scannable virtual asset tags. The software provides scannable QR codes or barcodes for easy tracking, which can be automatically generated or used with existing tags, including those provided by CTL's Enhanced Zero-Touch service.

Flexible for all deployments. Instinctive Chromebook Checkout enables districts to customize workflows for different school levels or staff, linking them to specific Google Organizational Units (OUs). Comprehensive lifecycle management. The software offers bundled Check In, Check Out, and Virtual Asset Tag services to simplify the entire Chromebook deployment and collection process from beginning to end.

Limited-Time Offer Details



Valid on fleet purchases of 200 Chromebooks or more.

The Instinctive Checkout software is fully functional during the initial 3-month free period.

After the initial 3-month period, customers can license Instinctive Checkout directly through CTL. Offer expires October 31, 2025.

This powerful partnership between CTL and Instinctive Checkout empowers schools to say goodbye to manual tracking headaches and embrace immediate, automated association of devices with students. Staff will gain precious time back, enabling them to focus on EdTech initiatives rather than logistical tangles, while ensuring accurate records and seamless device handovers.

More information on this limited-time offer and a demo request form is posted on CTL's website .

About Instinctive

Instinctive Solutions, Inc. is a Google for Education Partner specializing in Chromebook cybersecurity and device management. Instinctive's tools help school IT staff distribute Chromebooks effortlessly, manage devices in bulk without scripting, and secure their organizations by auditing and applying sensible cybersecurity best practices. Instinctive's tools are trusted by schools of all sizes, from small independent schools to the largest districts in the U.S. For more information, visit instinctive .

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and comprehensive lifecycle services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 65 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as ITAD, solution configuration, and maintenance services. As a technology partner, CTL acts as a solution finder, creating tailored solutions delivered with nimble responsiveness to help customers innovate their next programs.

CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google for Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B CorpTM for its sustainability and social responsibility commitments. For further information and to purchase products, visit

Media Contact:

Michelle Manson

425-269-9035

[email protected]

