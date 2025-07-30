MENAFN - PR Newswire) The survey polled 3,000 verified members-1,500 affluent men and 1,500 financially independent women-all earning six to seven figures annually and actively dating online. Participants were asked which dating apps they trust, use frequently, and would recommend to peers looking for real, high-quality matches.

"Wealthy singles aren't chasing trends-they're choosing results," said a spokesperson for RichMenDatingOnline. "They want apps that align with their lifestyle, protect their privacy, and connect them with partners who match their ambition."

The Top 5 Dating Apps for Affluent Singles in 2025

Ranked #1 by both men and women, MillionaireMatch is praised for its verified income standards, exclusive community, and focus on meaningful relationships. It remains the gold standard for upscale dating.A sleek newcomer gaining rapid traction, Date-Millionaires combines modern design with curated profiles and an elite matching system. Users cited high response rates and a luxury-focused experience.Known for its exclusivity and celebrity appeal, Raya continues to attract creative professionals, investors, and global tastemakers. Members appreciate its discreet environment and high-profile network.With professional vetting and social verification, The League appeals to career-driven singles who value ambition and intellectual compatibility. It ranks highly for its selective admissions and educated user base.Particularly favored by women over 30, EliteSingles stands out for its emphasis on education, shared values, and compatibility. It attracts thoughtful, mature singles seeking long-term partnerships.

Across the board, these apps scored highest for security, quality of matches, user satisfaction, and privacy protections-essentials for singles who expect the best.

About RichMenDatingOnline

RichMenDatingOnline is the leading destination for ambitious, successful singles looking for genuine, lasting relationships. With a focus on shared values, lifestyle compatibility, and relationship goals, the platform connects elite individuals who are clear about what they want in love-and in life.

Media Contact:

Jane Doe

PR Manager, RichMenDatingOnline

0776-2831270

[email protected]

SOURCE RichMenDatingOnline