Intelligent Bio Solutions Secures Major Drug Testing Tender With Leading London Transport Operator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced it has secured a major contract with one of London's largest public transport operators, spanning 14 operational sites in greater London and employing over 4,400 staff.

INBS's Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will be deployed across a multi-garage bus network that carries over one million passengers daily. The fleet includes more than 1,400 low-emission vehicles, including a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-powered buses.

“Winning this tender says a lot about the strength of our technology,” said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions.“We offer a system that supports rapid drug testing at scale, meaning less people out of action for less time. This minimizes financial loss associated with long wait times and improves overall workforce efficiency. The rapidly rising popularity of our solution is testament to the many benefits it offers businesses of all sizes; from a greater suggestion of impairment and reduced risk to cost savings and a more dignified approach.”

The decision to adopt the Company's innovative testing system aligns with the operator's ongoing investment in safety, people and modernization. With a purpose-built engineering and logistics facility serving its expansive fleet, the operator represents a forward-thinking leader in transport.

INBS's drug testing technology is adopted by over 450 accounts in 24 countries, with 18 distribution partners expanding its global reach. In addition to continued expansion throughout the UK, the Company is actively growing its presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and the United States (U.S.). Regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) remains a priority as the Company plans to enter the U.S. market in 2025.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company's current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“intends,”“potential,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

