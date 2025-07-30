Aterian Sets Date For Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUMMIT, N.J., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --), a consumer products company, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:



(800) 715-9871 (Domestic) (646) 307-1963 (International)

Passcode: 6644814

Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at . The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) a consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands across multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian's brands include Mueller Living, PurSteam, hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more, visit .

Contact:

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

...

Conor Rodriguez

Associate

...