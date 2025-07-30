Aterian Sets Date For Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call
Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:
- (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) (646) 307-1963 (International)
Passcode: 6644814
Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at . The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.
About Aterian, Inc.
Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) a consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands across multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian's brands include Mueller Living, PurSteam, hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more, visit .
Contact:
The Equity Group
Devin Sullivan
Managing Director
...
Conor Rodriguez
Associate
...
