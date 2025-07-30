Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Samuli Seppälä

Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Samuli Seppälä
Oyj MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 30 July 2025 at 15:45 EESTOyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Samuli Seppälä
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 117709/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-07-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4 EUR
(2): Volume: 170 Unit price: 4 EUR
(3): Volume: 218 Unit price: 4 EUR
(4): Volume: 112 Unit price: 4 EUR
(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4 EUR
(6): Volume: 280 Unit price: 4 EUR
(7): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4 EUR
(8): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4 EUR
(9): Volume: 379 Unit price: 4 EUR
(10): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4 EUR
(11): Volume: 489 Unit price: 4 EUR
(12): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4 EUR
(13): Volume: 26 Unit price: 4 EUR
(14): Volume: 23 Unit price: 4 EUR
(15): Volume: 227 Unit price: 4 EUR
(16): Volume: 278 Unit price: 4 EUR
(17): Volume: 1385 Unit price: 4 EUR
Aggregated transactions (17):
Volume: 4701 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-07-29
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 314 Unit price: 4 EUR
(2): Volume: 205 Unit price: 4.005 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.005 EUR
(4): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.005 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 1049 Volume weighted average price: 4.0035 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-07-29
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.005 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2 Volume weighted average price: 4.005 EUR
More information:
Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal
...
Tel. +358 50 32 555 28
is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers ́ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment