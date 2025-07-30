Critical Minerals Market Analysis & Growth Opportunities Industry Outlook 2025 Datam Intelligence

Global Critical Minerals Market

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the DataM Intelligence, The Critical Minerals Market was valued at US$ 328.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to US$ 586.63 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.53% from 2025 to 2032. Rising demand for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics is driving the critical minerals market, alongside supply chain diversification and government initiatives supporting sustainable resource development.To Download Sample Report Here:Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:Growing demand for batteries in EVs and grid storage.Growing investments in wind, solar, and other renewable energy technologies are driving momentum in the sector.Increasing adoption of advanced electronics and digital technologies.Government initiatives to secure domestic critical mineral supply chains.Advancements in recycling and mineral recovery technologies.Market Segmentation:By Mineral Type:LithiumCobaltRare Earth Elements (REEs)NickelGraphiteManganeseTungstenCopperOthers.By Extraction Method:Primary MiningSecondary (Urban/End-of-life product) RecyclingBrine ExtractionOre ProcessingOthers.By Application:Electric Vehicles (EVs)Renewable EnergyConsumer ElectronicsAerospace & DefenseIndustrial MachineryEnergy Storage SystemsOthers.By Region:North AmericaSouth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:Market Geographical Share:Asia-Pacific leads the global market, driven by strong demand from China, Japan, South Korea, and India.North America is witnessing accelerated growth supported by significant government funding and private investments in domestic mining projects.Europe continues to invest in sustainable mining practices and strategic partnerships to reduce import dependency.Key Players in the Market:Albemarle CorporationLivent CorporationLynas Rare Ea rths LimitedMP Materials Corp.China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.Glencore plcIluka Resources LimitedRio Tinto GroupPilbara Minerals LimitedCanada Nickel Company Inc.Recent Developments:United StatesJune 2025: A major U.S.-based mining company announced the opening of a new lithium extraction facility in Nevada, targeting production for domestic EV battery manufacturers.May 2025: The U.S. Department of Energy awarded over US$ 400 million in grants to support critical mineral recycling and processing technologies.JapanJuly 2025: A leading Japanese conglomerate launched a joint venture focused on rare earth element recovery from electronic waste.May 2025: Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry unveiled a new strategic plan to invest in overseas critical mineral projects, securing long-term supply chains.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord:Conclusion:The Critical Minerals Market is poised for strong growth in the coming years, driven by the rapid rise of clean energy, electric vehicles, and digital infrastructure. Industry momentum will be shaped by strategic partnerships, initiatives to increase local production, and a move toward more sustainable mining practices all working together to reinforce the global supply chains vital for next-generation technologies.Related Reports:Specialty Metals and Minerals MarketPrecious Metal Market

