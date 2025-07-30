Shamrock Capital Announces Leadership Team Promotions

Michael LaSalle and Andrew Howard Promoted to Co-President & Partner with Stephen Royer Taking on Title of Chairman & Partner

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Capital ("Shamrock"), a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, content, communication, sports, marketing, and education sectors, today announced the promotions of both Michael LaSalle and Andrew Howard to Co-President & Partner. At the same time, Stephen Royer, former President & Partner, has moved to the title of Chairman & Partner. These changes reflect a long and thoughtful team evolution which seeks to deepen leadership and enhance structure around operational decision making and processes.

"I am very happy and proud to be announcing the well-deserved promotions of Mike and Andy to Co-Presidents. Having worked closely with both for the past two decades, I am confident they will ensure we will continue to operate to the best of our ability in a competitive and complex investment landscape. Empowering Mike and Andy will add more depth to leadership and more structure around decision making," said Steve.

Since its original founding by the Disney family in 1978 and then the subsequent management partner buyout in 2010, Shamrock has grown its AUM to $6.5 billion1 across its PE and Content Strategies, which allow Shamrock to invest in leading middle market companies across its target sectors, as well as serve as a financial solutions provider to the global content industry. For two years running2, Shamrock's 25-year private equity track record has been ranked in the top decile of PE Growth/Expansion Funds in Pitchbook's Global Performance Score League Tables.3 Shamrock is also consistently recognized on the Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors List4 and was recently featured in the Top 300 PE Firms ranking by Private Equity International, highlighting private equity's biggest fundraisers over the past five years.5

Michael LaSalle and Andrew Howard have been with Shamrock for 24 years and 19 years, respectively. Stephen Royer joined Shamrock in 1991, has managed Shamrock's private equity investment activities since 1998 and has overseen the day-to-day operational activities of the firm since 2010 when Shamrock became independent from the Roy E. Disney family office.

"We are so grateful to Steve for his mentorship, and we are honored to be stewards of this brand and to take on more operational leadership at an exciting time for Shamrock," stated Mike LaSalle. "We have had the opportunity to work with some of the finest founders and management teams, backing innovative business models and brands names, and owning some of the most iconic IP and content. We are grateful for the trust that our investors have had in us for decades and we honor that with our unwavering commitment going forward."

Along with Steve, Mike, and Andy, Shamrock has a deep leadership bench including Partners and Executive Committee members Patrick Russo, Laura Held, Jason Sklar, and Michael Wilkins, as well as Partners, Sam Halls, Ryan Smiley, Aaron Wizenfeld and other department heads across the firm.

"There is nothing like this Shamrock team," described Andy Howard. "We operate in dynamic sectors that are constantly evolving. It takes a relentless passion and drive to uncover emerging trends and themes, to be ahead of the curve, and to be true value-add partners to our companies. Our 70+ Shamrock professionals are our greatest asset, and we will continue to find ways to maximize individual and collective potential as the firm evolves and support our talented managers as they grow their respective enterprises."

Last year in 2024, Shamrock raised $1.6 billion in capital commitments within six months for its latest private equity flagship fund, Shamrock Capital Growth Fund VI, and inaugural small cap fund, Shamrock Capital Clover Fund I. The funds focus on buyout and later-stage growth equity investments in middle market companies across Shamrock's target sectors. Shamrock is also investing out of Shamrock Capital Content Fund III and Shamrock Capital Debt Fund I, known for its acquisitions of content libraries, IP and media and sports rights.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $6.5 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a diverse group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital seeks to partner with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit .

1 AUM as of 3/31/2025

2 Pitchbook rankings are for 2022 and 2023.

3 Pitchbook Global Manager Performance Score League Tables: Shamrock has not made any payment to Pitchbook or any of its affiliates to be considered for this ranking or in connection with any other services. This ranking is not to be construed as indicative of Shamrock's future performance or the future performance of any investment vehicle managed by Shamrock. Comparisons made by Pitchbook are to fund sponsors with investment strategies, structures and investment terms and conditions that are different and, in some cases, materially different than those of Shamrock. More information on Pitchbook's scoring methodology can be found here: .

4 Inc. Founder-Friendly List : Shamrock Capital paid a submission fee along with submitting an application to Inc. for the list feature. To see the latest complete list, go to: .

5 Private Equity International Top 300 Firms : Shamrock has not made any payment to PEI or any of its affiliates to be considered for this ranking or in connection with any other services.

