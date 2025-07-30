HII Declares Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share, payable on September 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 29, 2025.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:



