Health Monitor Network Point Of Care Educational Content Wins In 2025 National Health Information Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Montvale, NJ, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor, the leading point of care media company that creates patient and healthcare education content, was selected as a winner in the 32nd annual National Health Information AwardsSM. The National Health Information Awards is the nation's most comprehensive program recognizing the best in consumer health information. The highly respected awards recognize Health Monitor's mission to deliver clear, accurate, and engaging health resources to the public.

Health Monitor won a total of nine awards across a variety of therapeutic areas, including oncology, diabetes, dermatology, and infectious disease. The company creates all its own content in-house and uses a renowned board of physician key opinion leaders from top-tier academic institutions to ensure the highest quality and most relevant content for patients and healthcare professionals.

“We were delighted to participate in the National Health Information Awards program and are honored to be recognized across multiple categories,” said Lindsay Bosslett, Vice President, Editor in Chief at Health Monitor.“This recognition validates our team's hard work and unwavering commitment to empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed health decisions.”

The awards program is coordinated by the Health Information Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for consumer health information programs and materials.

About Health Monitor Network ®

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care-we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

