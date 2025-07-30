403
The Rameshwaram Café Launches “Thirtha” – A Celebration of Hindustani Flavours in the Heart of Bengaluru
(MENAFN- Avian We) National, July 30, 2025 – The Rameshwaram Café, one of India’s most beloved names in South Indian dining, proudly announces the launch of its newest culinary venture — Thirtha — a first-of-its-kind Hindustani cuisine outlet now open on Cunningham Road, Bengaluru. Designed as a pure vegetarian QSR, Thirtha brings together the culinary spirit of North India with curated interiors, live tandoor counters, and a menu that reflects the cultural soul of North India – prepared with premium ingredients and signature The Rameshwaram Café hospitality.
Spread across 2,000 sq. ft., Thirtha redefines what it means to enjoy traditional Indian flavours in a modern setting. The new-age eatery is aimed at serving a wide demographic, from nostalgic older generations to experimental millennials and Gen Z — through an experience that is both rooted in heritage and shaped for the future. The outlet’s design language blends cultural warmth with minimal, clean aesthetics, offering a space that is both inviting and efficient.
The inspiration behind Thirtha stems from India’s immense regional culinary diversity. Having established a stronghold in South Indian cuisine, The Rameshwaram Café saw a growing demand for authentic North Indian flare presented with the same care, speed, and soul. Thirtha answers that demand with a carefully curated, pan-Hindustani menu that features timeless dishes, regional favorites, and wholesome innovations. Diners can enjoy signature items like Rich Rice Bowls, Vada Pav, Bun Maska Chai, Pahadi Maggi, Tari Poha, and Berliners. With a spotlight on health-conscious options, Thirtha also serves a range of millet-based dishes including Quinoa Upma, Millet Rice, and Millet Khichdi.
To complement the cuisine, the beverage offerings are equally diverse and refreshing. From Vietnamese Cold Coffee and Poha Milk to Cold Pressed Juices and classic espresso-based drinks, the drink menu elevates the overall dining experience. Despite being a vegetarian-only concept, the richness of flavors and variety ensures there’s something satisfying for every palate.
Speaking on the launch, Raghavendra Rao, Co-Founder and CEO of The Rameshwaram Café, said, “Indian cuisine is a reflection of our diverse geography and rich history. After building a strong South Indian brand, we wanted to represent the other half of India’s food story. Thirtha is a natural extension of that vision — it’s where the warmth of North Indian flavours meets the pace and energy of today’s India.”
Divya Raghavendra Rao, Co-Founder and Managing Director, added, “Thirtha has been created with a lot of heart. It’s a space that respects tradition but is unapologetically modern. Every dish, every element of the space is designed to spark joy, whether it’s someone grabbing a quick bite or sitting down to a nostalgic meal. We’ve poured the same love and precision into Thirtha that made The Rameshwaram Café what it is today.”
The launch of Thirtha is backed by a 150-member strong team, bringing operational excellence and heartfelt service under one roof. Looking ahead, the brand is preparing to take Thirtha across cities, scaling its Hindustani culinary philosophy much like its South Indian predecessor.
