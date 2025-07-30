403
Schumer Urges FBI to Evaluate Epstein Files’ Threat
(MENAFN) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday urged the FBI to carry out a counterintelligence risk evaluation regarding documents associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"Whatever may be in the Epstein files is clearly troubling enough that (President) Donald Trump doesn’t want to touch this issue with a ten-foot pole," Schumer declared during remarks on the Senate floor.
He questioned the consequences if hostile nations manage to acquire potentially damaging data about Epstein that could affect Trump or his close associates.
"So it’s natural to ask: what happens if America’s adversaries use cyber-attacks or other means to access investigative materials into Jeffrey Epstein that are embarrassing – or worse – for President Trump and the people around him?" he continued.
He warned of the implications if such records were to fall into the possession of regimes like China, Russia, or North Korea.
"What happens if Epstein materials end up in the hands of the Chinese government, or Russia, or North Korea?" he said.
Schumer stressed that without the Epstein documents being made "fully transparent" to the public, there remains a possibility that America's opponents could exploit the material to "blackmail someone like the president" or high-ranking officials.
"So today, I am calling on the FBI to immediately conduct a counterintelligence threat assessment to ensure we understand the risk posed if a foreign adversary were to gain access to anything connected to the Epstein files," he added.
He further pushed for the FBI to investigate whether international intelligence services might be able to infiltrate these records through techniques such as "cyber intrusion."
