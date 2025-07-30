IT Geeks Achieves Platinum Partner Status in the Shopify Partner Program

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IT Geeks, a leading digital transformation and E-commerce development agency, proudly announces it has achieved Platinum Partner status in the Shopify Partner Program .

The Shopify Partner Program recognizes agencies for their contributions to the ecosystem. Platinum status is one of several levels based on program criteria.

This milestone marks a decade-long journey of IT Geeks' commitment to helping global brands scale their digital presence through tailored Shopify solutions, industry-best practices, and innovative strategies.

“Achieving Shopify Platinum Partner status is a significant milestone for IT Geeks. It reflects our ongoing commitment to quality and client success.” said Rahul Singh Parihar, CEO and Founder of IT Geeks.“This recognition provides us with greater access to resources and opportunities to deliver innovative solutions that drive our clients' growth” he added.

Rahul Kumar Yadav, COO of IT Geeks, expressed his gratitude:“This accomplishment is the result of dedication, teamwork, and a shared vision for excellence. With the advanced resources and the support that comes with this status, we are well-positioned to serve our clients better, and provide them with scalable solutions.”

Platinum Partner status allows, IT Geeks to further support businesses building, optimizing, or scaling their online stores.

About IT Geeks

IT Geeks is a Next-Gen Digital Transformation Company, offering top-tier services in store design, redesign, migration, marketing, and mobile app development. With over nine years of ecommerce experience, IT Geeks has supported more than 5,000 store owners worldwide, helping businesses launch and optimize their online presence.

For more information about IT Geeks and its Shopify services, visit -



Rahul Singh Parihar

ITGEEKS INC

+1 385-240-2913

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.