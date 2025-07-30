Siddhant Chaturvedi's Mother Picks The Perfect Saree For 'Dhadak 2' Premiere

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up to charm movie buffs yet again with the forthcoming romantic entertainer "Dhadak 2".

Ahead of the film's release on August 1, Siddhant shared a heartmelting video of his mother, preparing excitedly for the premiere of his son's latest outing "Dhadak 2".

He took to the stories section of Instagram and dropped an adorable clip of his mom deciding which saree to wear for the grand premiere of the much-awaited sequel.

The video showed Siddhant's mother holding up different sarees. As the 'Gully Boy' actor tells his mother which saree he likes the best, she lovingly starts placing it on herself and flaunting it.

Sharing the video on social media, Siddhant wrote,“Premiere ke liye saree ka selection chal raha.”

Siddhant will be seen romancing Triptii Dimri in the sequel to the 2018 release "Dhadak", starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he shed light on his off-screen camaraderie with Tripti.

Siddhant revealed that they connected naturally, making their on-screen chemistry even more seamless.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor told IANS,“We had a lot of fun! We're genuinely good friends. We say anything to each other without hesitation, which builds a sense of trust and honesty throughout the film. It often felt like I'd known her forever - like I was the mischievous guy pulling her bangles in school!”

“When the cameras rolled, we were fully in character. Our director kept us grounded-though we love to joke around, we knew when to switch gears because the film carries serious themes. When I had a heavy scene, she brought the lighthearted energy, and vice versa. We balanced each other out,” he added.

Helmed by Shazia Iqbal,“Dhadak 2” has been jointly backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Adar Poonawalla.