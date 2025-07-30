Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stargardt Disease Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035

2025-07-30 08:15:12
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the IMARC Group, the Stargardt disease market size reached a value of USD 33.2 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the 7MM to reach USD 316 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.74% during 2025-2035. This can be attributed to the increasing accessibility of gene replacement therapy, which strengthens the body's resistance to the illness by substituting the right gene variant for the faulty one.

Stargardt disease is a genetic single-gene disorder that affects the retina, which is the region of the eye that detects light and provides visual information to the brain. The Stargardt disease market is expanding rapidly, owing to several key factors. Primarily, the rising incidence of genetic eye disorders and advancements in diagnostic tools are contributing to early detection, leading to a growing demand for therapeutic interventions. Additionally, innovations in gene therapy, such as the use of adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) to deliver functional genes, are advancing treatment options for Stargardt disease. These therapies aim to address the underlying genetic mutations responsible for the disorder, offering potential long-term benefits compared to conventional symptomatic medications.

Furthermore, growing awareness among healthcare practitioners and patients about the available treatment options is boosting the expansion of the Stargardt disease market. In line with these factors, the increasing investment in R&D by pharmaceutical companies is propelling the development of novel therapeutics, including stem cell therapies and pharmacological agents aimed at slowing retinal degeneration. Government initiatives supporting rare disease research and orphan drug designations are providing incentives, such as market exclusivity, which is encouraging further innovation in the space. Consequently, the trend toward personalized medicine, which tailors treatments based on the patient's genetic profile, is anticipated to drive the Stargardt disease market in the coming years, offering more precise and effective solutions for managing this condition.

Key Highlights:

  • Stargardt disease is the most prevalent inherited childhood and adult maculopathy.
  • It accounts for up to 7% of all retinopathies, with an incidence of one in every 8000-10,000 persons.
  • Stargardt Disease affects around 30,000 persons in the United States.
  • It is a prevalent cause of central vision loss in those under the age of 50, with start usually between the ages of 10 and 20.

Stargardt disease market report provides a detailed analysis of the current marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

  • Drug Overview
  • Mechanism of Action
  • Regulatory Status
  • Clinical Trial Results
  • Drug Uptake and Market Performance

    Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

  • Drug Overview
  • Mechanism of Action
  • Regulatory Status
  • Clinical Trial Results
  • Drug Uptake and Market Performance

    Get your Sample of Stargardt Disease Market Insights for Free : https://www.imarcgroup.com/stargardt-disease-market/requestsample

    Most influential companies in the Stargardt Disease Market:

    The market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

    Belite Bio
    Kubota Vision
    Nanoscope Therapeutics
    Ocugen
    Astellas Pharm

    Countries Covered

    • United States
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Japan

