Lt Col Among 2 Soldiers Dead As Boulder Hits Army Vehicle In Leh
An official said that an Army vehicle was hit by the boulder when an Army convoy was moving from Durbuk to Chongtash at around 11:30 am.
He said that in the incident one Lt Col and a jawan were killed while two major rank officers and a captain were injured.“The injured have veen shifted to an Army hospital in Leh for treatment,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
The deceased have been identified as Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh. The injured have been identified as Major Mayank Shubham, Major Amit Dixit and Captain Gaurav.
