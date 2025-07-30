Drug Smuggling Attempt From Iran To Azerbaijan Thwarted At Lankaran Border

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An attempt to violate the Azerbaijani state border from the Islamic Republic of Iran was prevented by the State Border Service in the service area of the Lankaran border detachment, Azernews reports.

According to official information, border search and operational measures resulted in the discovery and seizure of a significant quantity of narcotics. In total, 17 kilograms and 450 grams of drugs were confiscated, including 11.45 kg of marijuana and 6 kg of hashish, along with 4,950 methadone M-40 pills containing narcotic substances.

The State Border Service confirmed that operational and investigative activities regarding the case are currently ongoing.