Deloitte Builds Silent Shield To Detect Cyberattacks On Satellites

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellites orbiting the earth are essential to our daily lives. From food production and navigation to communications and national security, we depend on data and services delivered from space. Yet many of these satellites lack basic cyber defenses, making them easy targets for criminal organizations and bad actors. To help protect government and commercial operations, Deloitte has engineered, built and launched Silent Shield TM, a new system to detect cyber intrusions and anomalies – and alert clients in near real time.

"Silent Shield can be a critical tool for organizations seeking to understand and manage the risks to their missions, strengthen their cyber resiliency and protect against evolving cyber threats," said Brett Loubert, leader of Deloitte's U.S. Space practice. "Silent Shield analyzes data, proactively detects abnormal activity that threatens a satellite's ability to function and helps protect the services we've all come to rely on."

Deloitte's engineers developed Silent Shield's technology and spent the last several months testing it in space. "Deloitte-1," the satellite equipped with Silent Shield, was launched into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force in March 2025. Since then, Deloitte's Space team has conducted a series of cyberattack simulations and tests to confirm the technology's effectiveness.

"Space services and operations depend on the reliability and resiliency of the cyber domain," said Ryan Roberts, a cyber leader in Deloitte's Space practice. "As the number of on-orbit assets we depend on grows from 10,000 satellites today to 100,000 by 2030, gaining near real-time insights into the cyber risks is paramount."

For more than a decade, Deloitte has been providing cyber engineering and building capabilities across the defense, intelligence and private sectors to enhance cyber resiliency and closely integrate cyber and space operations. Silent Shield is another example of how Deloitte's tech-first, outcome-based approach is transforming organizations and helping them achieve their long-term goals.

For more information about Silent Shield, click here .

