ASE Index Falls 1.06%

Amman, July 30 -- Total trading volume at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD 18.6 million on Wednesday, with 7.9 million shares changing hands through 4,913 transactions.The ASE General Index closed at 2,904 points, marking a 1.06 percent decline from the previous session.Out of 109 listed companies that traded today, 25 saw gains in share prices, while 49 declined and 35 remained unchanged.Sector performance was mixed. The industrial sector index recorded the sharpest drop, falling by 3.05 percent, followed by the financial sector, which declined 0.74 percent. Meanwhile, the services sector posted a marginal increase of 0.04 percent.The downturn reflects investor caution and selling pressure, particularly in industrial and financial stocks, amid broader market volatility.