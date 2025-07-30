Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cybercrime Unit Arrests Three For Online Tender Fraud Scheme


2025-07-30 08:05:50
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 30 -- The Cyber Crime Unit at the Public Security Directorate (PSD) has arrested three individuals accused of defrauding citizens by posing as company representatives and convincing them to pay money to participate in fake tenders.
According to the PSD spokesperson, the unit received multiple complaints from victims who were contacted electronically by unknown individuals claiming to represent legitimate companies.
These suspects allegedly offered access to business tenders in exchange for money transfers. Once the payments were made, the victims discovered they had interacted with fake platforms and were victims of fraud.
Through investigations and financial tracking, the unit successfully identified and apprehended the three suspects involved in the online scam. They were referred to the judiciary for legal proceedings.
The Cyber Crime Unit urged the public to follow official legal procedures when engaging in tenders or business transactions and to avoid sending money to unknown individuals or responding to suspicious online solicitations.

