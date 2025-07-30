Claritypay Achieves Profitability, Raises Growth Capital To Advance POS Financing

The round was led by TTV Capital with participation from Vesey Ventures. Proceeds will be focused on scaling operations to meet growing market demand.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarityPay, a provider of configurable pay over time plans that help merchants convert shoppers into customers, announced today the closing of an equity round led by TTV Capital with participation from Vesey Ventures. As part of the round, Gardiner Garrard, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at TTV Capital, and Lindsay Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and General Partner at Vesey Ventures, will join ClarityPay's Board of Directors, bringing decades of fintech investment and scaling expertise to support the company's next stage of growth. They will join the existing board which includes CEO & Founder Houman Motaharian and previous investors, Neuberger's Outpost Ventures fund, represented by Peter Sterling and Zhengyuan Lu.

Houman Motaharian, Co-founder & CEO of ClarityPay, is a seasoned leader in financial services, lending, and payments. A former executive at American Express and Continental Airlines, he has scaled multiple lending tech companies and remains an active investor, advisor, and founder. He is an active investor, advisor, and founder of several tech companies today.

ClarityPay helps merchants convert more shoppers into customers with configurable pay-over-time plans.

The equity financing follows the announcement of a $1 billion capital purchase program with funds managed by Neuberger Specialty Finance group in February . Now profitable, ClarityPay operates a proven, scalable platform that modernizes how merchants leverage consumer credit to drive sales.

ClarityPay solves longstanding challenges in aligning consumer financing with merchants' complex and highly segmented growth strategies. Their modular approach enables personalized credit offers across acquisition channels, at the right economics, to help merchants convert more customers and grow profitably.

ClarityPay enables merchants to:



Approve more customers across the full credit spectrum-from super to subprime-with full approvals that match total order values



Offer flexible payment plans, from 4-week installments to 84-month revolving terms



Establish dedicated credit lines tied to their brand, driving repeat purchases and long-term customer loyalty

Maintain full control of customer experience and data-with no competitive cross-sell

"From day one, we've been focused on delivering measurable value to merchants-creating a scalable, configurable credit solution that helps them acquire and retain more customers," said Houman Motaharian, CEO and Founder of ClarityPay. "With this additional capital and achieving profitability, we are uniquely positioned to give merchants more credit controls and greater flexibility to drive long-term loyalty. This next chapter is about scaling that impact by staying focused on a merchant-first approach, with major national merchants already operating at scale on our platform and additional partners to be announced soon."

ClarityPay supports merchants in industries such as retail, elective health, wellness, travel, home improvement, and auto services. Integration is available via API or through major commerce and lending platforms-enabling seamless financing across in-store, online, and telesales channels.

"We've been investing in fintech infrastructure for over two decades, and ClarityPay is one of the most compelling companies we've seen," said Gardiner Garrard, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at TTV Capital. "Houman and his team bring a rare mix of operational discipline and market insight, with a product that solves real pain points in point-of-sale credit. The opportunity to modernize merchant-aligned lending-across categories and credit tiers-is massive, and ClarityPay is uniquely positioned to lead it."

"ClarityPay is tackling one of the most stubborn gaps in embedded finance: how to make credit work for merchants, not just adjacent to them," said Lindsay Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and General Partner at Vesey Ventures. "The team has deep credit expertise, commercial rigor, and the urgency to execute in a market that's changing fast. What they've built-profitable growth, strong unit economics, real merchant traction-is incredibly rare. We're excited to support them as they scale a solution that creates real alignment between lenders, merchants, and consumers."

The new equity funding will support operational scale, product development, and continued hiring across technology, partnerships, client success, and customer service. Interested candidates and partners can learn more at claritypay .

About ClarityPay

ClarityPay is a provider of configurable pay over time plans that help merchants convert shoppers into customers. ClarityPay enables full-spectrum credit approvals with personalized terms-from 4-week installments to 84-month revolving lines-while giving merchants total control over the customer experience, data, and brand, with no competitive cross-sell. Built for omnichannel commerce, ClarityPay integrates seamlessly via API or through major commerce and lending platforms. Merchants in health, wellness, home improvement, travel, auto, and retail use ClarityPay to drive acquisition, loyalty, and long-term growth. Learn more at claritypay . Press related inquires can reach out to [email protected] .

SOURCE ClarityPay

