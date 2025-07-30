Dentist Nancy Amoia Of Detailed Dental Care Provides Advice As Teeth Sensitivity Expert In Hellonation
The HelloNation feature highlights the importance of identifying the underlying cause of sensitivity before choosing a treatment approach. Dr. Amoia advises that some cases can be managed with sensitivity-specific toothpaste or fluoride treatments, while others may require dental bonding, sealants, or even gum grafts. Patients are also encouraged to avoid acidic foods and use soft-bristled brushes to protect enamel and minimize irritation.
Those experiencing persistent discomfort or who find themselves avoiding hot or cold beverages should consult a dental professional. As emphasized in the article, Tooth sensitivity is common, but it's not something that should be ignored , according to Dr. Nancy Amoia of Detailed Dental Care.
