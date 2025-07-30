CPI Aerostructures Receives Follow-On Orders Totaling $2.4 Million For Welded Assemblies

“CPI Aero's world-class fusion welding capability is highly regarded throughout the industry. NADCAP certified to numerous OEM welding specifications, CPI is proud of its long history providing critical components and assemblies in support of fixed and rotary wing aircraft for the U.S. Defense and Allied Forces. These follow-on orders demonstrate our commitment to excellence, as we deliver complex fusion welded assemblies in support of our ultimate customer, the warfighter,” stated Dorith Hakim, President and CEO of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

