Shiplify Revolutionizing Revenue Retention Through Accessorial Identification Technology

ATLANTA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify , the primary accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, today introduced the first of its kind accessorial ROI calculator . This tool brings unprecedented upfront visibility into freight invoicing for shippers, carriers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

With increasing pressure on margins and relationships across supply chains, Shiplify's ROI Calculator arms users with real-time estimates of potential savings and billing clarity before a shipment moves. More than just a cost-saving tool, the calculator signals a broader shift of improving collaboration and accountability across partners.

“Freight invoicing has long been reactive, with surprise charges damaging trust and profitability,” said North Winship, President, Shiplify.“Our calculator reinforces a commitment to being the single source of truth in accessorial data while actively strengthening the relationship between shippers, carriers and brokers by making freight spend transparent from the start.”

The ROI Calculator builds on Shiplify's mission to eliminate guesswork in billing by providing instant insights into where and how accessorials, such as residential delivery, liftgate use and limited access, impact shipping costs. Users enter their shipping volumes and monthly accessorial fees to get an instant estimate. The calculator uses proven benchmarks and Shiplify's proprietary data to give the most accurate view of accessorial savings.

“We want revenue to stay with our users,” added Winship.“Rather than getting hit with surprise accessorial fees, shippers, brokers and carriers can now think strategically - and in harmony - about the way they move freight.”

Additionally, according to recent research from Bart De Muynck Strategic Advice, accessorials continue to erode margins, spark dispute between financial stakeholders and strain relationships internally as well as externally. Location visibility remains at the forefront of potential solutions, providing the necessary visibility into proactive accessorial billing.

“Without clear visibility into and proactive management of these accessorials, businesses are left vulnerable to financial surprises and disputes, hindering strategic planning and impacting customer trust,” concluded Bart De Muynck, Founder, Bart De Muynck Strategic Advice.“Shiplify directly confronts these pervasive pain points in LTL freight management.”

To take control of your shipping margins, test Shiplify's ROI Calculator today by visiting . A complimentary version of the research“Untangling the Hidden Costs and Blindspots in LTL Shipping,” authored by Bart De Muynck, can be downloaded here .

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Shiplify's various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

