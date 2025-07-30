National Court Reporters Foundation Announces Its 2025-2026 Trustees At National Conference & Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reston, VA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Reporters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country's leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, announced the new slate of its 2024-2025 National Trustees. The announcement was made during NCRA's 2025 Conference & Expo held July 24-26 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Chair R. Douglas Friend, FAPR, RDR, CRR (Ret.), from Vancouver, Wash.;

Chair-Elect Meredith A. Bonn, RPR, CRR, an official court reporter from Webster, N.Y.;

Secretary-Treasurer Stacey Potenza, CRC, a broadcast and CART captioner and agency owner from McKinney, Texas;

Lance Boardman, RDR, CRR, an official court reporter from Cleveland, Ohio;

Janine Ferren, RMR, CRR, a freelance court reporter from Fishers, Ind.;

Amie First, RDR, CRR, CRC, CPE, an official court reporter and CART captioner from Orlando, Fla.;

Rich Germosen, FAPR, RDR, CRR, a freelance court reporter from North Brunswick, N.J.;

Andrea M. Kreutz, CLVS, a videographer and firm owner from Des Moines, Iowa;

Sandy Narup, RPR, a court reporter from Apopka, Fla.;

Karen Tyler, RDR, CRR, CRC, a court reporter and agency owner from Shreveport, La.;

Yolanda Walton, FAPR, RPR, an official court reporter from Norwalk, Ohio; and NCRA Executive Director Dave Wenhold, CAE, PLC, from Reston, Va.

The court reporting and captioning professions offer viable career choices that do not require a four-year college degree and yet offer good salaries, flexible schedules, and interesting venues. There is currently an increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available nationwide and abroad. Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live event captioning, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, education opportunities, and more.

To arrange an interview with a working court reporter or captioner, or to learn more about the lucrative and flexible court reporting, captioning, and legal videography professions and the many job opportunities currently available

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 125 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 12,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, captioning, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership.

Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. Career information about the court reporting profession - one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree - can be found at NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.

About NCRF

The National Court Reporters Foundation is the philanthropic arm of NCRA. As a charitable organization, NCRF relies almost solely on tax-deductible donations, the majority of which come from NCRA members and associated businesses. To donate, or for information on NCRF's programs, visit .

CONTACT: Annemarie Roketenetz National Court Reporters Association