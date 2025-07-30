VYNE Therapeutics Announces Topline Results From Phase 2B Trial With Repibresib Gel In Nonsegmental Vitiligo
| Endpoint at Week 24
|Repibresib 3%
|Repibresib 2%
|Repibresib 1%
|Vehicle
|(N=41)
|(N=43)
|(N=46)
|(N=47)
|Proportion of Subjects Achieving F-VASI50
|19.5%
|16.3%
|17.4%
|23.4%
|P-Value
|0.1245
|0.6497
|0.9718
Key Secondary and Exploratory Endpoints
Proportion of subjects achieving F-VASI75 at Week 24 (mITT)
| Endpoint at Week 24
|Repibresib 3%
|Repibresib 2%
|Repibresib 1%
|Vehicle
|(N=41)
|(N=43)
|(N=46)
|(N=47)
|Proportion of Subjects Achieving F-VASI75
|9.8%
|7.0%
|10.9%
|6.4%
|P-Value
|0.1468
|0.4096
|0.2946
Percent Change from Baseline (% CFB) in F-VASI at Week 24 (mITT)
| Endpoint at Week 24
|Repibresib 3%
|Repibresib 2%
|Repibresib 1%
|Vehicle
|(N=41)
|(N=43)
|(N=46)
|(N=47)
|Mean Percent Change from Baseline in F-VASI, % (SD)
|-43.6 (5.7)
|-25.7 (5.7)
|-30.2 (5.2)
|-25.6 (4.9)
|P-Value
|0.0020
|0.9892
|0.4002
Percent Change from Baseline (% CFB) in T-VASI at Week 24 (mITT)
| Endpoint at Week 24
|Repibresib 3%
|Repibresib 2%
|Repibresib 1%
|Vehicle
|(N=41)
|(N=43)
|(N=46)
|(N=47)
|Mean Percent Change from Baseline in T-VASI, % (SD)
|-28.3 (6.1)
|-15.2 (6.1)
|-16.4 (5.2)
|-16.2 (4.9)
|P-Value
|0.0436
|0.8757
|0.9670
Safety and Tolerability
There was a higher rate of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAE) for subjects receiving Repibresib gel compared to vehicle. The most common TEAEs (>5%) were cutaneous in nature. The most frequent adverse event was application site pain (Repibresib 3%: 14.0%; Repibresib 2%: 5.9%; Repibresib 1%: 13.7%; Vehicle: 3.8%). There were 8 subjects receiving Repibresib gel that discontinued due to an AE compared to none in the vehicle. The majority of skin-related TEAEs were mild in severity and resolved during study conduct (76.0%“Mild”, 23.7%“Moderate” and 0.2%“Severe”) and there was no clear dose-dependent increase in frequency of skin-related TEAEs. There was one treatment emergent serious adverse event, cholelithiasis without obstruction, not drug related in the Repibresib 1% cohort, and there was no increased risk of thrombocytopenia or GI-related serious adverse events.
About Repibresib
Repibresib is a pan-bromodomain BET inhibitor designed to be locally administered as a“soft” drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways, while providing low systemic exposure. Repibresib has produced consistent reductions in pro-inflammatory and disease-related biomarkers and improvements in disease severity in several preclinical models (using several different routes of administration).
About VYN202
VYN202 is an innovative, oral small molecule BET inhibitor that has potential class-leading selectivity and potency for BD2 vs. BD1. By maximizing BD2 selectivity, VYNE believes VYN202 has the potential to be a differentiated, more conveniently administered, non-biologic treatment option for both acute control and chronic management of immuno-inflammatory indications, in which the damaging effects of unrestricted inflammatory signaling activity are common.
About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need. VYNE's unique and proprietary BET inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBETTM platform, are designed to overcome limitations of early generation BET inhibitors by leveraging alternative routes of administration and enhanced selectivity.
For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE's website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.
Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
...
Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
...
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the clinical development of VYNE's product candidates and other statements regarding the future expectations, plans and prospects of VYNE. All statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including the Company's intention to seek a development and commercialization partner for repibresib, timing of an update on the Company's plans for repibresib and the expectations around its cash position as of June 30, 2025. The Company's cash estimate is preliminary and is subject to change pending the actual results of, and completion of, the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Additional information and disclosures would be required for a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and results of operations as of June 30, 2025. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed or performed any procedures with respect to this preliminary information and, accordingly, does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance about them. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on VYNE's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: VYNE's ability to successfully develop its product candidates; the timing of commencement of future preclinical studies and clinical trials; VYNE's ability to complete and receive favorable results from clinical trials of its product candidates; VYNE's ability to find a partner for repibresib; VYNE's ability to obtain additional funding, either through equity or debt financing transactions or collaboration arrangements; and VYNE's ability to comply with various regulations applicable to its business. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause VYNE's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled“Risk Factors” in VYNE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and VYNE's other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although VYNE believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they speak only as of the date of this announcement and VYNE undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.
Third-party products and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners
