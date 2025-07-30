Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Growgeneration Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call For August 11, 2025


2025-07-30 08:04:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the“Company”), the nation's largest specialty retailer of hydroponic and organic gardening products, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Monday, August 11, 2025, after market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-(888)-699-1199 (domestic) or 1-(416)-945-7677 (international). The conference code is 53471. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed here or in the Investor Relations section of the GrowGeneration website at: ir.growgeneration.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is the nation's largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company , and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at , as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI .

To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list, please email ... with GRWG in the subject line.

Contacts:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Philip Carlson
Managing Director
T: 212-896-1233
E: ...


MENAFN30072025004107003653ID1109862399

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search