Kuwait PM Chairs Supreme Petroleum Council Meeting


2025-07-30 08:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Wednesday the Supreme Petroleum Council 127th (3/2025) meeting.
The council reviewed tabled items as well as projects and strategy of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries, in addition to the final account for the fiscal year 2024-2025. (end)
