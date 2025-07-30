403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Commission Sets Oct. 12 '25 To Launch New Entry/Exit System
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 30 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Wednesday that October 12, 2025 has been set as the official launch date for the progressive implementation of the European Union's new Entry/Exit System (EES), a move aimed at strengthening external border security and modernizing the management of traveler movements.
EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said in a press release, "the Entry/Exit System is a key tool to improve how we manage our external borders," adding that it will help "track who enters and leaves the European Union, identify overstayers, prevent irregular movements, and reduce document and identity fraud."
He explained that the system would be rolled out gradually over a period of six months, allowing EU Member States, travelers, and businesses enough time to adapt to the new procedures.
The Entry/Exit System is an advanced technological platform that will register the entry and exit of non-EU nationals visiting 29 European countries, including Schengen-associated states, for short stays.
The system will collect biometric data, such as fingerprints and facial images, along with travel details, gradually replacing the current practice of passport stamping.
According to the statement, the system will provide reliable data on border crossings, help detect cases of overstaying, and address attempts at identity fraud, thereby enhancing the security of EU citizens.
It will also facilitate smoother travel through increased use of automated border controls, while ensuring the highest standards of data privacy and protection.
The system will be introduced gradually starting on October 12, 2025, with border authorities in Member States progressively registering the data of third-country nationals crossing EU borders.
Full deployment is expected by the end of the six-month implementation phase.
The Commission, in coordination with the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems (EU-LISA), will continue to work closely with Member States in the coming months to ensure a smooth and effective rollout of the new system.
The Entry/Exit System is part of the EU's broader Smart Borders package, which also includes the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) and the expanded use of Automated Border Control (ABC) systems.
Together, these initiatives aim to enhance border management and ensure a safer, more efficient, and convenient travel experience. (end)
arn
EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said in a press release, "the Entry/Exit System is a key tool to improve how we manage our external borders," adding that it will help "track who enters and leaves the European Union, identify overstayers, prevent irregular movements, and reduce document and identity fraud."
He explained that the system would be rolled out gradually over a period of six months, allowing EU Member States, travelers, and businesses enough time to adapt to the new procedures.
The Entry/Exit System is an advanced technological platform that will register the entry and exit of non-EU nationals visiting 29 European countries, including Schengen-associated states, for short stays.
The system will collect biometric data, such as fingerprints and facial images, along with travel details, gradually replacing the current practice of passport stamping.
According to the statement, the system will provide reliable data on border crossings, help detect cases of overstaying, and address attempts at identity fraud, thereby enhancing the security of EU citizens.
It will also facilitate smoother travel through increased use of automated border controls, while ensuring the highest standards of data privacy and protection.
The system will be introduced gradually starting on October 12, 2025, with border authorities in Member States progressively registering the data of third-country nationals crossing EU borders.
Full deployment is expected by the end of the six-month implementation phase.
The Commission, in coordination with the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems (EU-LISA), will continue to work closely with Member States in the coming months to ensure a smooth and effective rollout of the new system.
The Entry/Exit System is part of the EU's broader Smart Borders package, which also includes the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) and the expanded use of Automated Border Control (ABC) systems.
Together, these initiatives aim to enhance border management and ensure a safer, more efficient, and convenient travel experience. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment