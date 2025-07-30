Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Commission Sets Oct. 12 '25 To Launch New Entry/Exit System


2025-07-30 08:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 30 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Wednesday that October 12, 2025 has been set as the official launch date for the progressive implementation of the European Union's new Entry/Exit System (EES), a move aimed at strengthening external border security and modernizing the management of traveler movements.
EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said in a press release, "the Entry/Exit System is a key tool to improve how we manage our external borders," adding that it will help "track who enters and leaves the European Union, identify overstayers, prevent irregular movements, and reduce document and identity fraud."
He explained that the system would be rolled out gradually over a period of six months, allowing EU Member States, travelers, and businesses enough time to adapt to the new procedures.
The Entry/Exit System is an advanced technological platform that will register the entry and exit of non-EU nationals visiting 29 European countries, including Schengen-associated states, for short stays.
The system will collect biometric data, such as fingerprints and facial images, along with travel details, gradually replacing the current practice of passport stamping.
According to the statement, the system will provide reliable data on border crossings, help detect cases of overstaying, and address attempts at identity fraud, thereby enhancing the security of EU citizens.
It will also facilitate smoother travel through increased use of automated border controls, while ensuring the highest standards of data privacy and protection.
The system will be introduced gradually starting on October 12, 2025, with border authorities in Member States progressively registering the data of third-country nationals crossing EU borders.
Full deployment is expected by the end of the six-month implementation phase.
The Commission, in coordination with the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems (EU-LISA), will continue to work closely with Member States in the coming months to ensure a smooth and effective rollout of the new system.
The Entry/Exit System is part of the EU's broader Smart Borders package, which also includes the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) and the expanded use of Automated Border Control (ABC) systems.
Together, these initiatives aim to enhance border management and ensure a safer, more efficient, and convenient travel experience. (end)
