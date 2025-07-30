Equifax National Market Pulse Data Shows U.S. Consumers Continuing To Spend, Avoiding Delinquency
|
Month
|
Total Consumer Debt ($T)
|
MoM Change (%)
|
YoY Change (%)
|
April 2025
|
17.73
|
0.2
|
1.5
|
May 2025
|
17.80
|
0.4
|
2.1
|
June 2025
|
17.86
|
0.3
|
2.0
Mortgage Debt (Including Home Equity Loans)
|
Month
|
Mortgage Debt ($T)
|
MoM Change (%)
|
YoY Change (%)
|
April 2025
|
13.13
|
0.3
|
3.2
|
May 2025
|
13.17
|
0.4
|
3.7
|
June 2025
|
13.21
|
0.3
|
3.0
Non-Mortgage Debt (Auto Loans, Bankcard and Private Label Credit Card, Student Loans and Personal Loans)
|
Month
|
Non-Mortgage Debt ($T)
|
MoM Change (%)
|
YoY Change (%)
|
April 2025
|
4.61
|
0.04
|
-2.8
|
May 2025
|
4.63
|
0.5
|
-2.2
|
June 2025
|
4.65
|
0.4
|
0.9
Equifax has been tracking U.S. National Consumer Credit Trends for more than 20 years. Monthly reports can be found on Equifax . These reports track originations, balances and delinquencies on U.S. consumer mortgages, auto loans and leases, student loans, bankcards and private label credit cards, and personal loans. To explore Equifax tools that deliver U.S. National Consumer Credit Trends data and key market metrics click here .
ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX ), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax .
