Zoomcar Redefines Home Delivery, Bringing Next-Level Convenience And Coverage To Guests Across India

Zoomcar expands Home Delivery to 14 cities with smarter, seamless fulfillment

BANGALORE, India, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar (OTCQX: ZCAR ), India's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, has significantly expanded and strengthened its Home Delivery proposition to enhance Guest convenience and boost Host earnings. Through a dual approach, a revamped Host Delivery construct and partnerships with trusted third-party driver platforms, Zoomcar is ensuring that more cars than ever before can be delivered directly to Guests' doorsteps. Home Delivery has long been one of the most valued features on Zoomcar, with data consistently showing higher click-through rates and booking conversions for delivery-enabled cars. With these changes, Zoomcar is now making Home Delivery more accessible, more reliable, and available at greater scale. It covers more cars, more Hosts, and more cities.

Zoomcar has reimagined how Hosts offer delivery by replacing the rigid 'all-or-nothing' toggle with a smarter, more flexible system. Hosts can now set delivery zones on a map, target high-demand hotspots like airports and business districts, and control availability by time of day. They can even pause delivery temporarily without unlisting their car. This intuitive upgrade has already led to a 10% rise in Host participation and sharper booking reliability, giving Guests a smoother, more dependable experience. For Guests, this means greater convenience, fewer trips to pickup points, and improved reliability. For Hosts, it means access to more booking opportunities without the operational overhead of managing deliveries themselves. For Zoomcar's marketplace, it means better liquidity and higher trust.

To make Home Delivery available for even more cars, especially in major cities, Zoomcar has also partnered with leading app-based driver platforms. In cases where a Host is not opted into delivery, Zoomcar's driver partners can deliver the car to the Guest's location. Currently live in 14 cities, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Kanpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Nasik, Vizag, and Kochi, the service will expand to the remaining top markets by the end of August. Already, 12% of total bookings are being fulfilled via Home Delivery. This figure is expected to double as more cars and cities go live.

"Home Delivery is a game-changer for urban mobility, making self-drive car sharing more accessible and empowering our host community to thrive. By leveraging our driver partner network, Zoomcar is not only enhancing convenience but also fostering a sustainable ecosystem for shared mobility across India," said Anirudh Lamba, Head of Brand & Partnerships at Zoomcar.

With over 40,000+ cars and 10 million+ users, Zoomcar continues to focus on innovation that enhances marketplace trust and convenience. The redefined Home Delivery experience, combining flexible Host tools and scalable third-party fulfillment, is a key growth driver as Zoomcar deepens its leadership in India's self-drive car sharing market.

About Zoomcar:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's leading peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, connecting Hosts with Guests across 90+ cities. The platform promotes affordable, flexible, and sustainable urban mobility while empowering individuals to become mobility micro-entrepreneurs.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plans," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our expected revenue growth and improved profitability, and our financial forecasts. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at . Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by us, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

