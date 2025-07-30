Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fannie Mae Reports Net Income Of $3.3 Billion For Second Quarter 2025


2025-07-30 07:47:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) today reported its second quarter 2025 financial results and filed its Second Quarter 2025 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at .

Fannie Mae has scheduled a webcast to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the webcast via the link below.

